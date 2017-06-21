News and notes from County Supervisor Dianne Jacob

There’s no place like home

A growing number of San Diegans struggle to keep a roof over their head. I’m talking about folks from across the entire county – seniors, veterans, families and others.

We need to step up our game in a big way and give them a helping hand – a hand up, not a handout.

That’s why I recently joined with Supervisor Ron Roberts to propose the creation of a $25 million trust fund to spur the development of more affordable housing. Drawn from the county’s unallocated reserves, the money would allow us to team up with developers on low-cost housing projects.

The fund represents a huge investment in San Diego’s future -- and for many of those who are struggling it would help make the American Dream come true.

Local heroes

Among the folks I’ve recently given well-earned county proclamations to…childcare expert Deborah Gould… champion mountain biker Gwendalyn Gibson of Ramona… and home building innovators Amy McQuillan and Pierre Beauregard, also of Ramona.

Be prepared

The recent Gate Fire in our backcountry and other wildfires remind us that we can’t let down our guard. With peak fire season coming, we must make sure we’re as ready as possible.

Since the 2003 firestorms, the county has invested $400 million-plus on fire protection improvements. Today we have a stronger, more unified firefighting force, and more firefighting aircraft and other resources in place.

Residents must also do all they can to prepare. Be ready. Be safe. Be vigilant. And go to ReadySanDiego.org.

