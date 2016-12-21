In the Middle East, two cities are anxiously awaiting their fate amidst the chaos that prevails them. Mosul of Iraq and Aleppo of Syria have fallen prey to the hands of anti-Assad rebels, ISIS fighters and to the governments of their origin.

Mosul was taken over by ISIS forces in 2014. In an effort to reclaim Iraq’s second largest city, the Mosul operation began during mid-October by Iraqi forces and Kurdish militias with the help of American intelligence. Anti-ISIS forces were visibly successful in liberating the surrounding villages of Mosul, but not the heart of Mosul. Mosul has still not been fully liberated of ISIS. It is still an ongoing battle for the Iraqi government.

However, Mosul is not only being liberated step by step. It is also being destroyed step by step. The destruction of Mosul has been a factor that both sides are guilty of. Once, a rich and boastful city is now a chaos-ridden menace of a city.

To the west of Mosul, Aleppo is also experiencing the same fate as Mosul. To counter the Syrian rebels and ISIS fighters, a multitude of forces have joined together. Iranian-backed militias, Russian airstrikes, pro-Assad groups and the Syrian military have joined hands to combat the eastern rebel-held portion of Aleppo, Syria’s second largest city.

Bashar Al-Assad seems to be successful in his campaign, capturing most of the rebel territory.

Aleppo, from the fighting, has been stripped down to chaos, broken buildings and rivers of blood. Mosul and Aleppo were both home to ancient cultures, significant artifacts and a growing population, but they have both been subjected to mistreatment. They are being beaten down to pulps by the fighting.

It is unfair to point fingers, because in a way, everyone has contributed to their destruction. Assad, the rebels, ISIS, the Iraqi government—all have a hand in destroying two of the most culturally significant cities in the Middle East.

It is a time of bitter sweetness. ISIS is falling on its head, but so are the beloved cities of Iraq and Syria. They are no longer cities. They have become a burial ground to what used to be a city.

It is a mourning period as well as it is a celebratory period for the Iraqi and Syrian people. The trash will be thrown out, but the dump will remain.