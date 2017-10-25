Donny carefully slid out of the kayak and into the deep blue waters of the pacific. The water was cool at first but soon warmed as he dipped his mask into the water for a look at the reef. Donny and Jane had paddled over to the north end of Kealakekua Bay just to the left of the white monument that had been constructed to remember the spot where Captain Cook was murdered.

The current was extremely swift just outside of the rocky point where Donny wanted to dive. The waves, crashing against the rocks around them, added to Jane’s anxiety as the two stared down into deep blue waters. A large school of black sail fish schooled around Donny and Jane as they surveyed their new surroundings. The terraced coral reef was colorful, beautiful and teaming with all varieties of colorful fish which darted and ducted into holes in the reef as the couple kicked their way towards the point.

Looking straight down the nearly vertical slope of the reef Donny strained his eyes to see down as the clear blue waters slowly faded into an eerie black abyss. In the distance a massive Manta ray sailed through the water nearly brushing up against the couple as it eventually disappeared back into deep waters of the vast Pacific Ocean from where it came.

Jane turned her attention back to life on the reef marveling at the amount of diversity as a variety of fish darted in and out of the coral. Other creatures clung to the reef or stayed in large schools for their own protection from the larger fish that inhabited the shadows of the deep waters below their complex reef community.

Donny took in several deep breaths and attempted to dive straight down into the blackness that hung like a black velvet veil below him. Down he went ten; twenty, thirty feet finally maxing out at 45 feet as the colder water stopped him from going deeper. Still something seemed to be calling out luring him on towards the phantom bottom that lurked below.

In life just as in our ocean reef community we often find ourselves in deep waters. Sometimes it’s just the ordinary pressures of life and other times the surge increases as we find ourselves in the midst of a tempest.

Just as in the case of our ocean community we too need each other and can find safety and solace as we gather together in community. Jesus hinted at this when He said “For where two or three are gathered together in My name, I am there in the midst of them."

We were never meant to walk through life alone. God designed us in such a way that we would not only desire a relationship with Him but also need fellowship with each other. We need fellowship, true fellowship where we are lift up each other as we swim through the often, fast currents of life.

God’s love is like very deep waters where there is no end to the depths of His love. Many times we often are too scared to venture into those deep waters as we cling to the security of reef life. However, if we do let go and venture out into the deeper water then we have a chance to see how magnificent His love, mercy and grace really is.

Life is full of many dangers, toils and snares; some lead to death but if we let go and dive into the deep love of God we will never be afraid as He promises to guide us into safe harbor. He is the One who fills our sails with wind moving us over the sometimes rough waters of the ocean then as our spiritual sails fill with His Holy Spirit we are now safely on course for our eternal destination.

God loves us. He isn’t angry with us but instead is deeply concerned about us when we veer off course or run aground on the hidden, submerged reefs of life. His hands are always open to help and all we have to do is call out to Him and He will hear our voices. No matter how lost we might feel, no matter how alone we might be, God is always there. He is a Father to the fatherless and His love is pure, good and holy.

Walking with God, trusting God is the best adventure we can ever set out on. As we see His hand on our life and feel the Holy Spirit’s influence in our lives we will begin to swim away from the shallow reefs and begin to explore the deeper waters of a life and relationship surround by the depths of His love.