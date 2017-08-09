No such thing as a free lunch?

The enterprising leaders from Cooking 4 Life, Inc. are ready to bring a meal at no charge to employees of local businesses, prepared on site, with an accompanying informative and entertaining presentation that describes cooking techniques that make for healthier eating and healthier lives.

The president of Cooking 4 Life, Melissa Currey, did all that on Aug. 4. Present were office staffers and contributing writers affiliated with San Diego Neighborhood Newspapers, who attended an hour-long lunch program at the downtown El Cajon offices of The East County Californian. Cooking 4 Life calls this dining event a “Health and Nutrition Lunch and Learn” session. The menu consisted of a light but filling lunch of vegetarian lasagna and coleslaw.

Currey said that she would prepare and assemble the meal ingredients within five minutes, and have the lunch ready after another 20 minutes. So, she did, as the presentation was timed by attendees.

Currey further stated that the lunch would be delicious, as well as healthy, energizing and promoting mental acuity throughout the afternoon. The lunch that Currey assembled and cooked in under a half hour delivered on those pledges also. Currey was assisted by her husband, Scott Currey, vice president of the company, and by Reid Nicholl, a company chef.

The coleslaw, which the company also dubs “Rainbow Salad,” combined shredded green and red cabbage, grated carrots and shredded apple, with slices of zucchini and yellow squash. The simple dressing for the salad was a blend of orange and lemon juices. The eggplant-based vegetarian lasagna incorporated a basis of gluten-free pasta noodles and organic tomato sauce, together with carrot, onion, zucchini, yellow squash, and topped with slices of red pepper.

The discussion during combination of these ingredients described the health benefits of these components in the finished dish. Other portions of the entertaining chef commentary included general health information questions and demonstrations. How many people around the conference room dining table were getting their daily recommended nine to 13 servings of vegetables and fruits? How many were they expecting to get from the luncheon they would soon be eating?

Alkalizing foods are good for you, Currey stated. So are anti-inflammatory foods. Who knows whether lemon is acid or alkaline? Currey informed the listeners that lemon turns alkalizing in the body. Moreover, she suggests health benefits from drinking morning water infused with lemon juice to start the day, instead of a caffeine-craving slurp of coffee.

What could be wrong about boiling raw vegetables in water? Currey gave out small sampling mounds from a large shredded carrot and asked for reactions. The diners said the shredded carrot was sweet and crisp. The rest of the carrots Currey dropped into a glass of water. Some moments later, Currey drew similar samples of the watered carrots and asked how those tasted comparably. The eaters said those shredded carrots were bland, less palate pleasing. The water left in the glass was bright orange. Water soluble nutrients are lost from foods steeped in water.

Currey informed the listeners that most health problems cascade from poor diet and unhealthy living habits. Only roughly 10 percent of disease conditions arise from genetics. She discussed how better diets can stave off diseases. Currey described how better eating reversed her mother’s hypertension at 70 years of age; Currey’s mom, now 75, still has healthy blood pressure.

Why don’t people eat better and cook healthier meals? Major factors are lengthy cooking time and lack of knowledge of healthy food preparation techniques.

Currey and her Cooking 4 Life staff offer cooking classes and sales of cookware that will assist people in preparing quicker, healthier meals at relatively lower cost than dining out at health-conscious restaurants. The enterprise’s facilities are located in Kearny Mesa, featuring 2400 sq. ft. of office spaces and a 1200 sq. ft. kitchen space that can host up to 45 people for cooking classes.

The family business, established 12 years ago, has a staff of four employees and 24 independent consultants. The intriguing business approach of feeding office employees for advertising purposes has been part of the company’s model for six years. Company representatives will travel all around San Diego County for these presentations and have gone as far afield as to Palm Springs.

Those office diners intrigued by one of these lunch programs may schedule a subsequent at-home dinner presentation for their family members. The home dinner is also free of cost to the family and takes about 2 to 2 1/2 hours. The dinner menu includes no-skin, no-oil chicken served with side dishes, salad and dessert.

No obligation is laid upon dinner recipients, although they will be asked to accept informational brochures. Cookware for sale is made in America by Salad Master, a 71-year-old company. Cooking 4 Life classes go for $60 apiece. A special offer from Melissa Currey to readers is half price or two-for-one classes to any person who mentions this article.

Cooking 4 Life also offers other businesses team-building exercises structured around cooking. Priced at $75 a head, those programs focus on communications skills and acknowledgement.

More information about Cooking 4 Life, Inc. is available online at www.Cooking-4-Life.com or by phone at (858) 433-0085. Business ownership opportunities with the enterprise are available. The company is also hiring, and especially interested in people willing to work as consultants by helping make a difference in others’ lives through healthier cooking and eating. For more information regarding Lunch and Learn Programs, contact Samantha Ryan, Marketing/Community Relations at (619) 312-0773.