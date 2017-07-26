The costumes are as much a part of the show as the shows themselves. Walking or dining in the Gaslamp Quarter, or almost anywhere downtown, offered up visual feasts of costumes on kids and adults. Downtown and surrounding areas were even decorated with all things Comic Con. Huge posters, projected pictures, wrapped trolleys, street poles, and more reflected everything Comic Con. Comic Con is a festival that all of San Diego County’s residents can attend or enjoy in their own way.

“Comic-Con International: San Diego is the largest show in North America and holds Guinness World Records as the largest annual comic and pop festival in the world.” (Publishers Weekly) Now in its’ 47th year, an El Cajon business named Comics-N-Stuff, started by CEO, Ed Sundberg, has been involved for decades in many of those Comic Cons.

“I went to the ones at the El Cortez Hotel and Golden Hall. I’ve exhibited since 1978.” said Sundberg. Legendary names and artists associated with Comic Con like Jack Kirby, Mike S. Miller, and more are a part of Sundberg’s personal history.

Sundberg, who lived and went to Santee schools growing up, said his love of comics goes back to the Aero Drive-In’s swap meet “I read the comics, then would sell them at the drive-in.” Sundberg has grown to seven stores with his business. Now days he can say, “We are the most diverse comic stores on the west coast.” They sell mugs, games, comics, and anything that is themed.

Tidbits about the con: Comic Con’s exclusive Funko figurines were hot collectibles. Hall H camping out was to be expected to get into the panel discussions. “Game of Thrones,” “The Tick,” “The Walking Dead” panels and more were just a part of the in-demand events. New and existing TV shows and movies were previewed and promoted heavily. By the Tin Fish restaurant, a live, walk-thru exhibit was set up for “Midnight, Texas.” Just a few slices of the over-all experience.

Timothy “TJ” Fiske worked the Xsanguin booth (which sells the work of artist R. Black) with others such as Santee resident, Richard Foley. Both were there to also bring to light the Kevin Workman Foundation. Kevin Workman was born in 1970 and passed in 2011. On a side note: R. Black has, among other projects, designed posters for the San Diego Opera.

Taylor Carroll, from Nashville, was working the Kevin Workman Foundation booth, and gave perspective on Comic Con with

“This is the con of cons. If you are anybody you are coming to Comic Con or have a presence,” he said.

Carroll said other cons such as Atlanta’s Dragon Con, Chicago’s C2E2, or the multiple-city Wizard Cons as good ones. Other cons are nipping at San Diego’s Comic Con’s heels.

DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Netflix, HBO, Amazon’s The Tick booth, and a plethora of other businesses had presences on the main floor. Comic books, authors and artist’s books for sale, panels, movie previews, autograph lines and more were all a part of the whole experience.

Outside of the convention center interactive experiences were set up for HBO’s the “Game of Thrones,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Midnight, Texas,” Netflix, and even kids had the Petco Park Interactive Zone to visit for free.

Visit: www.comic-con.org/ to register for or find out about next year.