Established nationally by Congress in 1987, Women’s History Month will be celebrated at Cuyamaca and Grossmont colleges with a variety of events, including presentations on feminist issues, a movie about the suffrage movement, a workshop on human trafficking, a donation drive for high school prom dresses, and more.

Grossmont College’s new chapter of the American Association of University Women is sponsoring two events:

Thursday, March 16, 10:45 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Main Quad

“How Do I Get Involved?” – A Community Service Outreach Fair at Grossmont College will feature information tables and representatives of a wide range of volunteer organizations and opportunities in San Diego County. The event is being held to encourage students and others to find out how to make a difference in the community while gaining valuable work experience for resumes. Groups like Planned Parenthood, Border Angels, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, Alliance San Diego and other organizations working on the environment, social justice and equality, migration and immigration, education and other issues will be represented.

Monday-Thursday, March 20-23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the ASGC Office:

A donation drive is being held for new or used formal gowns/cocktail dresses to donate to the El Cajon Library in support of its Gown Giveaway event to help local high school girls in need of attire for upcoming spring formals. Dresses should be clean and in good condition. Drop off at the Associated Students of Grossmont College (ASGC) office in Griffin Center (Building 60) between 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Thursday.

Cuyamaca College will host a series of events, starting with a Women’s History Month display being held on the first floor of the library, Building C, throughout the month.

Thursday, March 16, 1:30-3:30 pm, Student Center, Room I-207:

“Celebrating Women Writers”: English Department Chair Lauren Halsted Burroughs and English instructor Tania Jabour will introduce faculty members from multiple disciplines as they read selections from their favorite female writers who represent a diversity of cultures and periods in history.

Tuesday, March 21, noon to 2 p.m., Room F-505:

English Department faculty will present an interactive workshop, “Intersectional Feminism,” which will address the history of feminism and the question of why intersectionality is important. Also discussed will be the roles people play in the feminist movement.

Tuesday, March 21, 2-4:30 p.m. Digital Theater, Building B:

History instructor Moriah Gonzalez-Meeks will present a movie screening of “Iron-Jawed Angels,” a historical drama starring Hilary Swank and Frances O’Connor about the women's suffrage movement in the early 1900s.

Thursday, March 23, 2-4 p.m. Student Center, Room I-207:

Counselor Mary Garcia will present a workshop, “From Bossy to Boss: Encouraging Women’s Confidence and Assertiveness,” to discuss the myths, misconceptions, and challenges of what it means to be a leader. Students will be encouraged to take part in an open discussion on leadership, activism, media, arts, culture, religion, power, privilege, politics, and motherhood.

All events are free and open to the public.

Grossmont College is at 8800 Grossmont College Drive in El Cajon. Cuyamaca College is located at 900 Rancho San Diego Parkway in Rancho San Diego.

For more information about Cuyamaca and Grossmont colleges, go to www.gcccd.edu.