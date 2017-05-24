The “San Diego Follies 10th Anniversary Celebration” opens June 22nd with Christian Community Theater sharing their best numbers from the past ten years. This show features talented adults ranging from 55 to 88 years young. Some performers (Reina Bolles, Joyce Schumaker and Walter Ritter) have been professional singers and dancers for their entire careers. We had over 115 people audition for the show, some for the first time!

Our performers come from varied backgrounds. Some are still working while others have retired from their first career. Our show features a retired Navy Captain, dancers and singers from local theater and television, nurses, teachers and a Jewish Cantor. One member, retired teacher Cheryl Wilson said, “It has always been a dream of mine to be on stage, but I just never had the time.”

We showcase 10 accomplished women who still have the look of Las Vegas Showgirls. Michele McDougall was one of the first women firefighters in San Diego, Jeanie Wolf was the 1992 San Diego Unified School District Teacher of the Year, Jeanne Lenhart was a member of the USA Senior National Volleyball Team and Marion Nelson was one of the first females to graduate from Cal Tech University. Now you will be able to see them on stage wearing grand costumes and dancing like age is just a number.

This cast brings to life some of the best musical selections from the last 100 years. The show includes spectacular numbers that pay tribute to the men and women who served in the Armed Forces along with fabulous Beatles and Beach Boys medleys to remind us of our teen years. Hilarious comedy numbers will have the audience laughing through the eyes of the Senior Citizen. It’s a fun-filled event not to be missed.

Our “San Diego Follies 10th Anniversary Celebration” runs from June 22- June 25 and is being performed at the Lincoln Performing Arts Center. Show times and venue information can be found at cctsandiego.org or by calling our box office at 619-588-0206.