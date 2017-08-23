The Care ‘n Share Toy Drive 2017, a project of Torrey Pines Rotary Club, is pleased to announce distribution of over 14,700 new and gently used stuffed animals as a result of our collection drive during the San Diego County Fair. A hearty thanks goes out to the staff of the Rancho San Diego Library, Fletcher Hills Library, Lakeside Library, Santee Library, and San Carlos Library locations for hosting collection boxes, and to the wonderful East County area residents who filled the boxes to overflowing! Thanks too to NCL Del Sol Chapter for their help at the Fair. “We could not have done this without the wonderful support of the community.” said Nancy Stoke, Chair. “The smiles on the faces of the children who receive the donations make it so worthwhile!” she continued. The stuffed animal donations have been distributed to Promises2Kids, Foundation for the Children of the Californias, Dignity Delivery, SDPD SE Division Juvenile Services Team, Rady Children’s Hospital Audiology Dept. and many other organizations serving health and welfare needs of children in the region. Founded by Nancy Stoke in 2008, the Care ‘n Share Toy Drive has distributed over 55,000 toys to put smiles on the faces of children in need. For more information or to donate, go to www.carensharetoydrive.com.