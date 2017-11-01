Working with a community paper is rewarding in so many ways. I love the fact that our focus is more on the people and organizations in the community instead of the daily stories that you hear in major newspapers and local news broadcasts. Not that I am knocking them, they serve a vital purpose in our community and without them, many of us would be uninformed about what is happening around San Diego County and beyond.

I have learned over the years as editor, that our East County community wants to hear what is happening here in this community and not see us repeat stories that you hear on several other media outlets unless we have news that no one else is reporting about. I stick to my guns on this issue, as I don’t like being inundated with the same story over and over again. I believe that this gives us a credibility and likeability that can only be found in community newspapers.

This year, once again two writers were recognized at this years’ San Diego Press Club Awards on Oct. 24. You should know that I am a member of the San Diego Press Club and on its Board of Directors. I also am a member of the national Society of Professional Journalists and the Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Chapter. These are all important factions to us journalists and they all provide training, social networking and many other things that help us be the best at what we are, with integrity, truth and knowledge being the forefront of each of these organizations.

This year at the San Diego Press Club Awards, The East County Californian earned five awards in non-daily newspapers, all of which covered people and things happening right here in East County.

As the editor that is out here in East County covering a multitude of events, people, places and things that we love dearly, this is an accomplishment that I am extremely proud of. Out of seven entries, we earned awards on five of them. I could have entered a dozen or more, but it is a cost for entry, so I keep it tailored down to a select few.

I am thrilled that between myself and writer Ana Nita, we earned five awards this year, and with the competition being all non-daily’s in San Diego County, the competition is stiff, so placement does not really matter. The fact that you earn recognition for an article is enough to help validate the work that we do here for East County every week.

Ana Nita brought in two awards this year that she can add to her first place that she earned last year. Nita wrote a remarkable piece on the Bald Eagles making Lake Jennings their home. She earned second place in the Environment category. Her compelling story of Lakeside’s Bobby “Walking Stick” Wallace earned her a third place award under the Multicultural category.

Albert Fulcher (that’s me) earned a first place award under Military for the story of Karolyn Smith and her bionic kitten Sophia. I also earned third place under politics for the post-election coverage of Santee Councilman Stephen Houlahan and his fearless victory that came not from money, but grassroots involvement in the community. In the Editorial category I was thrilled, and quite surprised in receiving third place for this spot, Eye on East County. This is a series category with three entries and I submitted editorials on the El Monte Sand Mining Project and two from the Lakeside Union School District.

It is not only my hope, but my goal, that all of our writers provide you with the best that a community newspaper can offer, and all of the writers that you read each week are onboard with providing you with the best community content.

Ana Nita

Multicultural

“Kumeyaay Bobby “Walking Stick” Wallace at Standing Rock and beyond”

www.eccalifornian.com/article/kumeyaay-bobby-%E2%80%9Cwalking-stick%E2%80%9D-wallace-standing-rock-and-beyond

Environment

“Bald eagles making Lake Jennings home”

www.eccalifornian.com/article/bald-eagles-making-lake-jennings-home

Albert H. Fulcher

Military

“Together, a Santee combat veteran and amputee kitten make their way through life’s struggles”

www.eccalifornian.com/article/together-santee-combat-veteran-and-amputee-kitten-make-their-way-through-life%E2%80%99s-struggles

Politics

“Santee City Councilmember Stephen Houlahan shows that grassroots efforts and community relationships outweigh political party endorsements and money”

www.eccalifornian.com/article/santee-city-councilmember-stephen-houlahan-shows-grassroot-efforts-and-community-relationshi

Editorial

“Eye on East County”

“El Monte San Mining project nightmare continues”

www.eccalifornian.com/article/el-monte-sand-mining-project-nightmare-continues

“Lakeside School District superintendent resigns”

www.eccalifornian.com/article/lakeside-school-district-superintendent-resigns

“No pink slips for Lakeside principles”

www.eccalifornian.com/article/no-pink-slips-lakeside-principals