Black Angus rolled out some amazing specials for the rest of the summer from pre dinner cocktails to the finishing touch of delectable desserts. And you cannot forget the amazing choice cuts of certified Angus beef that it is know for, the backbone of this iconic steakhouse since 1964.

Here are some of the highlights of this season’s specials, and a little bit more.

Steaks & Wild Prawns

There are two wonderful choices for the rest of summer in pairing grilled to perfection Jumbo Wild Caught Mexican Prawns with either an 8 oz. Top Sirloin or 6 oz. tender Filet Mignon, served on a bed of Western Wild Rice and a choice of Black Angus’ Classic Sidekicks.

As tender as it comes, the filet mignon is superlative, hot off the grill and the longer it breathes, the better it gets. No seasoning or steak sauce needed, or encouraged. This prime cut of Angus beef stands alone. For the real beef lover, the 18 oz. Bone-in Ribeye is the way to go. Grilled to your choice of perfection, the marbled mixture of bone, marrow and fat make this steak is one to challenge, both in proportion and its deliciousness.

The Campfire Feast For Two is a popular selection for two for one dining. With two entrée choices, four classics and a Black Angus decadent dessert, this is a great deal for $43. For a limited time the $18.99 Summer BBQ comes with Angus Tri-tip steak, as tender as its Filet Mignon, a slab of BBQ Baby Back ribs, slow cooked until they melt off the bone, and honey-chipotle BBQ chicken leg served with grilled corn (with cilantro lime butter), broccoli and a house made watermelon salad that has a surprisingly fresh taste toped with cheese and herbs.

Refreshing Summer Cocktails

Amazingly refreshing, the Jalisco Mango Mule is made with 1800 Reposado Tequila, mango, fresh line and Q Ginger Beer. Garnished with candied ginger, this cocktail fits the bill for any entrée or stands alone. Let the ginger steep while you drink. The longer it infuses, the better the taste. Adding more coolness to the summer heat, the Coconut Mojito is as refreshing as it gets. Created by Black Angus’ mixologist, the combination of RumHaven Coconut Rum, Bacardi Silver Rum, lime and soda and a generous helping of fresh mint, this is another must try for the Mojito lover. It’s light, cool and thirst quenching. For the non-drinker or designated driver, the Mango Lime Aqua Fresca is the way to go. Fresh house-made agave limeade, mint, mango and soda make this a cool refreshment for any age or any occasion. Some other personal favorites, the Sparkling Citrus Drop made with Absolut Citron Vodka, fresh tangerine, lemon elixir and a splash of champagne. A brilliant combination, as is the Montana Mai Tai, with Malibu Coconut, Morgan Spiced ant Myer’s Original Dark Rum mixed with orange and pineapple juice. And for the old fashioned, try the Bulleye Old Fashioned. Bulleit Rye and Maker’s Mark, mixed with the perfect amount of bitters, this is a whiskey lovers must.

Dessert

Not holding back, the new Coconut Cream Cake, is three layers of wonderful, filled with coconut mouse and coconut buttercream frosting. It is light, cool and absolutely the perfect ending to a impeccable dinner. For those who are not coconut fans, or have allergies, indulge yourself with the carrot cake. It is rich in flavor, not too heavy and moist and sweet.

Happy Hour revamped

With Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 3:00 pm. to 7 p.m., and all day Tuesdays and Sundays, there is plenty of time to get in, have some refreshing cocktails and full-sized appetizers at an amazing tiered pricing. Choose between $4, $5, $6 and $7 cocktails and appetizers, and you have the recipe for a great after work get together, an inexpensive and light meal choice, or a precursor to a delightful meal in the dining room. Every day during Happy Hour you can get $2 off any 6 oz. glass or 9 oz. carafe of its large selection of wine. And on Mondays only, along with its Steak & Double Fries special, all wine bottles are half off.

For appetizers, you just can’t beat the grille artichokes. It comes with two different choices of dipping, but with the grilled lemon and the salt infused while grilling this is a gourmet beginning to an epicurean adventure. Have a large party? Try the Steakhouse Chili Nachos. Made with its Steakhouse Chili, freshly grated Jack and Cheddar chesses, this dish brings nachos to a whole different level. There is no grease, no soggy tortilla chips. Even after 15 minutes, lifting the huge helping that could easily provide appetizers for six people, there was no grease or soggy chips, even at the very bottom. This is also an excellent choice for a meal on its own. Steakhouse Chili is full of flavor, and you can also go solo and buy it by the bowl.

With four locations in San Diego County, Black Angus has you covered, with its newest location in Escondido. Black Angus in El Cajon is an East County hotspot and it is just a short jaunt to Mission Gorge/Friars Road location. They also have you covered down in South Bay with its location right off the I-5 freeway on E Street.

Don’t forget the benefits of joining Black Angus’ Prime Club. Sign up at the restaurant, or visit its website at blackangus.com. Not only do you get a free dessert, and a free birthday dinner for joining, you’ll also receive special offers via email to exclusive only to Prime Members.