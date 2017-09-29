We are so excited about the Best of East County Reader’s Poll this year. After our successful inaugural red carpet event last year at the Olaf Wieghorst Museum, we decided to start voting earlier so we can plan an even better event this year. It was wonderful to see all the winners come by, pick up their awards and get to personally congratulate each and every one of them. And we want you to be there as one of our Best of East County 2017 winners.

We have another month of voting, as the voting period ends on Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. There are two ways to vote. Either pick up a copy of any edition, fill out the ballot and mail it in or drop it by our office; or vote online at www.eccalifornian.com, click on the Best of East County 2017 tab and pick your favorites there.

It is really an easy process and there’s no reason not to participate. During this last month of voting we are asking everyone to participate. Remember all nominees must come from our coverage area which includes El Cajon, Santee, La Mesa, Spring Valley, Lemon Grove and Lakeside.

For businesses, non-profits and destinations, I strongly urge you to use your own social media to encourage your customers to vote. You can go to the East County Californian Facebook page at www.facebook.com/East-County-Californian. We are posting every day for people to vote. Feel free to share it to your own Facebook page and ask your clients to vote for you. There is no shame in self-promotion — as a matter of fact it is quite the opposite.

You can also follow us on Twitter @ECCalifornian. Retweet our Best of East County voting and ask your followers to vote for you. Your participation in this event is crucial in getting the winners and we are hoping to break records with voting this year. But we cannot do this without your help and your place of business, no matter what it is, has a much larger chance of being part of our red carpet celebration by vying for votes from your customers.

We are already in the early stages of preparing for the Best of East County 2017 red carpet reception and I promise it will be bigger and better than last year. It is geared to be an evening of fun, entertainment and celebration.

I absolutely loved last year’s event for many reasons, but for one in particular. I have the privilege to cover many of these businesses, non-profits, entertainment venues and people. But last year was the first time I was able to see many of them all in one place. That was remarkable for me and made the event a real celebration for the best that East County has to offer. Everyone in our group felt the same and is looking forward to seeing what this year’s reader’s poll discovers.

We will continue to promote voting in paper, online and social media until the close of voting. The majority of us use social media every day, and it really does not matter which ones you use, but take the minutes it requires and promote yourself to the max. Your clients can make the difference in whether you are chosen or not. They know you the best and utilize your services on a regular basis, so get them engaged in the process.

If you want a copy of the logo, you can download it from our social media or email us at staff@eccalifornian.com and we will send you the Best of East County logo and link to use on your social media platforms.

We look forward to seeing you at the Best of East County red carpet reception. We will give all the winners plenty of time with the details to ensure that as many as possible can come celebrate with us.

Good luck to you all, you are all winners because of your commitment to your community and I hope to see you in person to celebrate.