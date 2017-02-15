Extraordinary is just one of the words that describe how I felt at our first Best of East County winners party this year. Being its first, I noticed a few glitches, but nothing took away from the remarkable evening that was all about celebrating East County’s people and places that makes our communities strong and vibrant every single day. And celebrate we did. The Olaf Wieghorst Museum, and a gratefully beautiful evening was a perfect venue inside and outside for such a party.

I am so pleased at our turnout. We had some tough competition that night as many of city officials were participating at a SANDAG retreat, and between Town Halls and chamber events, there was many other places people had to be or could have chosen to go to instead. I’m grateful for everyone that took time out in the middle of a busy week to come and make our first Best of East County reception a complete success.

The wide array of people that came made this evening especially special for me. I go to many events in East County and most of them are specialized within a certain group of people. But in recognizing our Best of East County winners, the crowd was as diverse as East County is. From our local coffee shops, restaurants, non-profits, businesses, politicians and the community leaders in our community that come from every facet of life, we had representation of the every day people that call East County home all in one place at the same time.

And as I have said before, each and every one of these people, businesses and organizations deserve this special attention. Having written about most of them in one form or another, I know personally the decisions and sacrifices they make every day make our communities stronger. It might be your favorite waitress at your favorite restaurant or the political leader that you support because they support your concerns in the community. And there is no dissimilarity between them as they all make your quality of life here in East County better. That is what our Reader’s Poll is all about. Recognizing those that impact our lives every day as we choose to love, laugh, work and live here. Without these people in our lives, our quality of life would be lacking and East County would suffer.

Thank you for your dedication to our community. City and county lines might separate us, but there is one thing that is for sure. We are in unison when it comes to making East County the formidable community at large that it is.

Congratulations again to all of our winners. Thank you to the people that came out to support our winners and thank you to our community leaders that came out to support them, and us in our endeavor to be a part of your lives by providing you with stories that show the many facets of East County. Cheers to another year of success for those that keep on trucking through life every day and a glass raised for those that will make their marks in East County this year.