Well, we are starting a little earlier this year, but the Best of East County Reader’s Poll is opening up this week and we want your input. This is an exciting time for us as we get to see what you believe are the best places in East County to dine, get medical treatment, trail riding and an abundance of other categories that give our readers a go-to guide when looking at places to visit in East County.

I always look forward to the results of our annual Reader’s Poll as it gives a lot of insight to what people in East County love to do, and where they love to do it. It also gives the community a chance to see what others feel are there favorite places to go, and in many cases gives us a chance to talk about business and non-profits that are important to our readers. And although there are many that receive the top votes each year, there has not been a year that there have not been quite a few surprises.

Over the past year, East County has had expediential growth with many new businesses joining our community, and if you are one that has come to love these businesses it is your chance to help them shine by giving them a vote in our many categories. I know that I have found some great new businesses to eat, get services and be entertained. The wonderful about this growth is that it has not diminished the businesses that have stood the test of time in this region as they still continue to make an impact in our daily lives. That is what this poll is all about, the things around you that make a difference in your daily life, whether it be for well-being, solitude, entertainment, fine dining and comfort food and everything in between that makes your life a better one.

After all, it is your participation in this Reader’s Poll that makes it successful every year. And there is no better recommendation that any organization can get than one that is supported by its community. So take a look at our back page this week, and in weeks to come and fill out the Best of East County form and mail it to our office or stop by yourself and hand deliver it. We love visitors here and we would love to meet you.

If you do not want to vote using the mail-in ballot you can also cast your votes at www.eccalifornian.com. Just go to our home page and click the Best of East County tab and follow the online instructions. Our Webmaster is hard at work taking down the list of last year’s winners and preparing for this year’s voting season. It should be up and running by Friday. If it takes a bit longer, I’ll be sure to let you know. Keep up with the Best of East County voting by liking our Facebook page and following us on Twitter.

I’m looking forward to us breaking records with this year’s vote. It is thrilling to watch this process grow year after year. That is one of the reasons we have opened up voting early. Another is to be completed with voting before the holiday season approaches so we can prepare for the announcement of the 2017 winners early in 2018. So cast your votes for your favorites and spread the word that polling is now open. I know for a fact that the communities in East County are engaging people that love to help support their communities, local businesses and organizations. This is one way that your vote can make a difference in highlighting what we know is The Best of East County. Happy voting!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/East-County-Californian-114012382016521

Twitter: @eccalifornian.com