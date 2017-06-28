The 4th of July is a holiday I always look forward to due to its meaning in our history as a nation, a time to get with family and celebrate, and of course, the fireworks.

This is one of America’s favorite traditions, even giving coin to the all-American hotdog, which more are sold on the fourth than any other time of year. This is a great time to spend with family and friends, whether at home or out at one of the many places in the county. And this is the perfect way to celebrate. It seems that this holiday brings out the best in many people.

Please do not forget about your pets. There are more lost pets, especially dogs, when fireworks are involved. If your pet gets anxious because of fireworks, place them in a comfortable room and turn up the volume on the TV or radio so that it drowns out the booming. A pet is less likely to flee, if unable to and if it feels comfortable in its surroundings while the explosions and screams go on. The County is offering free microchip service for your dogs now until Sunday July 2, starting at 9:30 a.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Not to put a damper on all the festivities, but everyone should know that the California Highway Patrol, San Diego Sheriff’s Department and all of our local law enforcement will be out on the roads in high capacity throughout the weekend, even though the holiday falls on Tuesday, many will be celebrating early or taking an extra long weekend. And sad to say, history has shown that this is a needed and costly expense. So do everyone a favor and save a life by drinking responsibly, having a designated driver if you are drinking or find an alternative solution to getting home if you find yourself to intoxicated to drive. It can save a life, including your own.

Tragedy strikes when we least expect it, and the world shows us just how easily things that could never happen, can happen. No one is exempt.

And last, but not least, please keep the fireworks out of our neighborhoods. First, we are in a drought and it only takes a spark to burn down an entire community. We’ve had a few close calls this week with local brushfires. Thankfully, our first responders hit the scene quickly and got them under control. Thank you for your service to our communities.

It never fails in my neighborhood, that some idiot is out shooting Roman candles, popping firecrackers and all I can think about is all the bales of straw in my back yard. It is nerve wracking enough when you are at home, but trusting that everything will be okay while you are away is even worse.

Enjoy our Independence Day. It is truly a day to be celebrated and the spirit of the holiday is like no other. But at the same time, be conscience about being festive and remember what it is we are celebrating.

Take the time to thank our military service members and veterans for their service. Without them, we could not be able to celebrate this holiday in peace.