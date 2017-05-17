Bastyr University announced today that it would be doubling the capacity of its clinic serving the students and their families at EJE Academies Charter School in El Cajon. This expansion is made possible by a $29,000 grant recently received from the Alliance Healthcare Foundation.

EJE Academies, a K-8 school that serves over 700 students, is the only K-8 Dual Language Independent Charter School in East County. It is also one of the highest performing schools in the District that serve lower income children and English Language Learning students.

Recognizing the connection between learning and health, EJEA Board President Gerald “Jerry” Hoffmeister and EJEA Executive Director Eva Pacheco worked with Bastyr University to develop a program offering healthy nutrition education and primary care services for its students and their families. The result was a clinic that opened in 2015, providing affordable services to low-income families who don’t have access to quality medical care.

“We can see the positive impact that the Bastyr clinic has made in the health of our students and their families,” EJEA Director Eva Pacheco stated. “We are excited about this clinic expansion and the additional support it will provide to the EJEA community.”

Bastyr’s clinic applies the principles of natural medicine that offers a proactive, preventative approach to healthcare focused on the whole student as well as their families.

“The health of our children will shape the health of our communities for the future so an investment in providing affordable health care for them, through partnerships such as the one with EJEA, is essential,” said Dr. Mac Powell, president of Bastyr University. “We thank Alliance Healthcare Foundation for the grant which made it possible to expand our services at EJEA.”

State Senator Joel Anderson, who represents El Cajon in the California Legislature, presented Senate Certificates of Recognition to Alliance Healthcare Foundation, EJE Academy, and Bastyr University in honor of their innovative partnership and significant expansion of their services.

“The creative partnership between Alliance Healthcare, Bastyr University, and the award-winning EJE Academies in El Cajon has innovatively addressed the healthcare needs of underserved areas, and I am pleased to support and recognize their efforts,” said Anderson.

Bastyr also has similar community care clinics at Alternative Healing Network’s three San Diego locations, all of which improve access to natural health care in underserved neighborhoods.