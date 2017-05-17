The Barona Cultural Center & Museum invites San Diego County Boy Scouts to participate in its Indian Lore Merit Badge Clinic. Scouts will engage in a day of hands-on educational activities to complete all requirements needed to earn their Indian Lore Merit badges. The event is free of charge and will be held at the Barona Community Center, adjacent to the Museum, on Saturday, May 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Badge Clinic is a fun and exciting opportunity for Scouts to learn about a specific American Indian Tribe indigenous to San Diego County. They will receive a firsthand look at Diegueño/Kumeyaay land and traditions as they earn a badge that signifies a journey of discovery and understanding of a unique culture and Native American culture as a whole.

A Merit Badge Counselor will be onsite and each child will require an adult chaperone. Participants will need to bring their lunch; morning snacks and drinks will be provided. As space is limited, individuals interested in the Merit Badge Clinic may contact Barona Museum at (619) 443-7003, ext. 219 to reserve their space.

About The Barona Cultural Center & Museum

The Barona Cultural Center & Museum is located on the Barona Indian Reservation at 1095 Barona Road in Lakeside just one mile north of the Barona Resort & Casino. It is open Tuesday through Friday, from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information or to schedule a group tour, call 619-443-1003 ext. 219 or visit the website at www.baronamuseum.org.