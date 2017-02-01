Assemblymember Randy Voepel invited constituents to nominate extraordinary women in their communities for consideration as the 2017 Woman of the Year for the 71st Assembly District.

“There are countless women all throughout the 71st District who sacrifice time and energy in order to help improve our community,” said Voepel. “They do it not because they expect any sort of benefit, but because they simply want to improve the lives of others. It’s important that we recognize the efforts of those who go above and beyond the call of duty, and that’s why I am so honored to be offering this recognition.”



Held annually, the Woman of the Year ceremony celebrates the contributions of exceptional women from across California. The 2017 Women of the Year for the state of California will be recognized in Sacramento on Monday, March 6 at a special ceremony held during Assembly session, along with honorees representing all 80 Assembly Districts and 40 Senate Districts. Honorees typically include elected officials, teachers, leaders in non-profit organizations and civic volunteers.

Assemblymember Voepel is asking constituents throughout the 71st Assembly District to submit names of women who are making a difference in their communities. Constituents can submit their nominations for Woman of the Year by filling out the nomination form. Nominations must be submitted by Friday, February 17. Assemblymember Voepel will review the nominations and announce their selection shortly thereafter.



Nomination documents can be found at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfmqzQPUPqpqCfxqe23VjjdGg0MtSBBPQjK4Bkj32pjWeanMg/viewform?c=0&w=1

Assemblyman Randy Voepel represents the 71st Assembly District, which includes the communities of eastern San Diego County, including Alpine, Borrego Springs, Casa de Oro - Mount Helix, El Cajon, Lakeside, Jamul, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Santee and Spring Valley; and southern Riverside County, including Anza, Aguanga, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Lake Riverside and Mountain Center. Prior to his election to the Assembly, Voepel served as the Mayor of Santee for 16 years.