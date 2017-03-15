What is STEM? It stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. STEM is an idea of teaching students these four basic areas as an integrated curriculum, rather than four separate subjects. The United States has always been a leader in these fields, but it seems fewer students have been focusing on these subjects in recent years. So, in an effort to motivate and inspire students to excel in these subjects, the STEM initiative was established in 2009.

On March 11, STEM came to Lakeside in an all-day event at the local community center. “STEM in Your Backyard” was a countywide project, operated at numerous sites, designed as an interactive, hands-on way to experience STEM. There were experiments, demonstrations, and an opportunity to meet a scientist or engineer – all designed to engage the entire family.

The simple idea is “to get youth excited about science,” said Ashley Westbrook, Parks and Recreational Supervisor at the Lakeside Community Center. Amber Blackman, Community Center Coordinator, said they also want to make the community aware of the resources available to them. The result was a well attended, free event with over 30 booths that targeted ages 2 to 17. Participants included Lakeshore, the Rueben H. Fleet Science Center, the Association for Woman In Science (AWIS), Mad Science Camp, Lakeside’s River Park Conservancy, and reps from the STEAM program (which encourages kids to explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math).

Maricruz Carillo of Play-Well TEK was there to teach engineering through the use of LEGO – yes, the toy. “All kids are engineers,” Carillo pointed out, “they just need a little push.”

Carillo sets a personal example of that sentiment. A graduate of local Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, she currently has a Bachelor of Arts in Engineering from San Diego State University. Carillo is now working toward a graduate degree in Bio-engineering.

Carillo can remember the exact moment when she fell in love with engineering. She had always been good at math and science and decided to take an introductory engineering class. Her instructor was also an advisor to the robotics club and encouraged her to join. Carillo and her team built a robot that could kick a ball – and she was hooked.

Play-Well offers local summer camps for kids, where teachers and counselors are either engineers or studying engineering. Check out their website at www.Play-well.org.

Woman’s Club of Lakeside 32nd Annual Quilt Show

The Woman’s Club of Lakeside held their 32nd Annual Quilt Show and Boutique on March 10 and 11, at the Lakeside VFW. In addition to the 106 handmade, homemade quilts on display, there were craft vendors, a Second Hand Rose shop, a sewing recycle sale, hand-made items for sale, as well as lunch and snacks.

The two-day event serves as the major fundraiser for the Woman’s Club, who uses the money to help numerous local groups and people. All their proceeds benefit local community and school service projects.

This is a hardworking group of woman who are committed to helping their community. Of the 13 Woman’s Clubs in their district, the Lakeside and the San Ysidro groups are the most active. If you are interested in getting involved with this worthwhile group, call them at (619) 403-3875 or go to their website at www.womanscluboflakeside.org

Upcoming Lakeside Events:

The Lakeside Substation of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is hosting its next “Coffee with the Community” on Tuesday, March 21, at the Lakeside Branch Library, 9839 Vine Street. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. and will last about an hour.

Café 67 will host a fundraiser for the Lakeside Library on Saturday, March 25, from 8:00 a.m. to noon. The restaurant will donate 10% of all sales to the fund for the new Lakeside library. Café 67 is located at Highway 67 at Mapleview.

The Lakeside Library will host its annual Art and Poetry Festival from March 30 to April 1 at the local branch library. The opening and winners ceremony will be held March 30, starting at 6:00 p.m. There will be some poetry readings, a raffle and refreshments, all accompanied by the songs and guitar of Gail Bones.

And don’t forget the double event on April 8: The Spring Carnival at Lake Jennings from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the Sunshine Ranch Spring Horse Show and Fundraiser from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. located at 11314 Moreno Avenue – both great events for the kids!