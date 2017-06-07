In her latest “Coffee with the Community” on May 24, Supervisor Dianne Jacob shared some solid information on the new Lakeside Library. As many have heard, the land acquisition is currently underway. The site has officially been identified as the northeast corner of Woodside Avenue and Channel Road, obviously between the gas station and Ottavio’s Italian Restaurant. The 17,000 square foot facility will occupy two acres in the current vacant lot and cost about $14 million. Board approval is expected this September. Of course, the opening is still at least two years out, with the finalized purchase, design and construction still yet to be completed. Community members interested in being part of a small working group to plan for the new library should contact Ms. Jacob’s office.

Speaking of our County Supervisor, Dianne Jacob offers “The Jacob Journal,” a newsletter directly from her office. If you go to her website (www.diannejacob.com), you can sign up for email or get it delivered to your residence. It’s a good way to keep yourself apprised of the issues in your community.

Lakeside bits & pieces:

Congratulations are in order for the Helix Water District and Lake Jennings. The campground and recreation program at the lake was recently nominated for a local Golden Watchdog Award as an example of “government fiscal excellence.” The San Diego Taxpayers Association sponsors the annual Regional Golden Fleece Awards, now in its 22nd year. The recent nominations came out in mid-May and were designed to recognize both the good and bad in local government. Though the Helix Water District did not take home an award this time, it is good news and a great turnaround for Lake Jennings. Just a few years ago the campground and park were on the chopping block and about to be shut down for financial reasons. A special shout-out to Kira Haley, Lake Recreation Manager, and her staff for the great work they do at the lake.

Your county government is now more accessible than ever. The County of San Diego has developed “Tell Us Now,” an easily downloadable app that allows residents to report and track non-emergency problems in their community. Residents can also track the progress of their complaint. You can report such issues as air pollution, code compliance, road service requests, and more. It’s simple and you will receive notification of your report. And it’s free.

There’s a new sheriff in town, so to speak. Lieutenant Brian Nevins is the new commanding officer for the Lakeside Sheriff’s substation.

Do you have a fruit tree or two (or more)? Does some of your fruit go to bad because there’s too much or you can’t give it away fast enough? Don’t let your fruit go to waste by having your fruit trees go unpicked! HarvestCrops is asking permission to pick your unwanted fruit from your residential property. The “Crops” in HarvestCrops stands for Community Residents Offering Produce Seasonally. Your excess fruit will go to help limited income families and seniors. Go to www.HarvestCrops.org or email info@harvestcrops.org and help this nonprofit group to help people less fortunate. You can also call them at (619)318-3423. Their motto: “Give us permission to fulfill our mission.”

Upcoming in Lakeside:

On Saturday, June 10, Lakeside’s VFW is hosting its 2nd Annual “Dinner, Drinks & Donations” fundraiser for two-year-old Brooklynn, who has been diagnosed with a rare neurological genetic mutation called CDKL5. The funder will be held at the VFW Hall, 12650 Lindo Lake, on Saturday, June 10, from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. There will be an auction and a 50-50 raffle, as well as food and drink. All for a good cause.

The 2nd Annual Touch-a-Truck (Lakeside Edition) will be held on Sunday, June 11 on Vigilante Road. Kids are $15, adult (over 16 years) are $5. For $30, you get a VIP ticket, early entry, and a kid’s swag bag filled with goodies.

The Lakeside Branch Library’s summer reading program for kids kicks off with a bubbly event on Wednesday, June 14 at 3:00 p.m. Sign-up for the Reading By Design program and see Sparkles the Clown. Kids will enjoy a bubble show, making bubble art, and even more fun with bubbles. There will even be some light refreshments.