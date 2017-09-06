Donna Bridgeman and Andrea Laub smiled under their brand-new, red and white striped awning. Though celebrating 32 years in business, they were just as happy to be out of the sun in Lakeside’s 100-degree heat.

The East County Montessori Preschool is located in Downtown Lakeside, in a historic structure dating back to 1907 that has been variously as the town’s first doctor’s office, the first funeral parlor, and now – for the past 11 years – a very successful child care center for the community.

Donna began this journey with a business partner in 1981. Her first child care center was located in Santee. In 1985, she split from her partner and opened her Montessori school on historic Maine Avenue in Lakeside. They used an old 1935 circa building, sandwiched between the Lakeside Theatre and the J.C. Feed Store. As her business grew, Donna tried to buy that building without success. So when the old funeral parlor at Maine and Parkside went on the market in 2006, Donna seized an opportunity and bought the old structure.

While some remodeling was necessary, the old parlor’s large and many rooms would serve the school perfectly. And there she’s been ever since. With a staff of 18 full-time employees, Donna cares for 106 preschoolers and 14 infants – and she has a waiting list of more families who want to enroll their young kids. Donna is not sitting on her laurels. She has purchased a house behind her daycare (facing River Street and next to the Calvary Chapel). She plans to expand her business into that building.

“I love the small town feel of Lakeside,” Donna notes, especially in the historic downtown district. She’s a good neighbor who likes to visit with her neighbors across the street, either at the Lakeside Historical Society or Payton’s Hardware store, where she can be found helping herself to a little popcorn and chatting with the girls. “It’s a friendly community – a lot of special people here.”

In keeping with the small town atmosphere, Donna and her crew celebrated the anniversary day with root beer floats for friends and family.

Dorothy Wood

Eighty-eight year old Dorothy Wood is an extremely busy and active Lakeside resident. She can be seen all over town, volunteering her time and helping wherever she can. Last month, Dorothy was at the Lakeside Branch Library (a favorite stop for her) and she overheard someone say, “It’s a shame that with all the agricultural history in this town that there’s no community garden for people to use.”

“But there is,” Dorothy advised, and it’s located at the Lakeside Community Presbyterian Church on Channel Road.

About six years ago, a church member saw a need in the community. There were (and still are) lots of people in apartments and no place for them to grow any kind of food. The church had property available, so a community garden was established.

Today, the garden is in a bit of disrepair, but according to Director of Outreach Michael McKnight, the church is getting ready to expand the project in the spring. There is room for another 50 or so people, so now is a good time to sign up and reserve some space in the garden. There is a water fee ($40 annually) and a few reasonable rules for the site, so check out their website at www.lakesidepc.org for more information or simply call the Lakeside Community Presbyterian Church at (619)443-1021.

Upcoming events in Lakeside

While we’re talking about Lakeside Presbyterian, the church is hosting a Community Fair on Saturday, September 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be food, carnival games, bingo, a petting zoo and music supplied by the El Capitan High School Jazz Band and the Lakeside Children’s Choir. All this and more – for free! Come and enjoy the fun.

There’s still time to join the “One Street at a Time” cleanup event in Lakeside. This is the second such event. Meet on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the old Vons parking lot on Woodside Avenue. Get there at 7:45 a.m., sign up as a helper and learn more. If you can, bring gloves, garbage bags, rakes, and pickers – stuff you might need to collect trash. Two nearby downtown areas have been targeted. This is a true grass roots effort to cleanup up our community. Last month, the group took more than 85 bags and 30 cans of trash from the area and put it where it belongs – the dump.

Also on Sept. 9: The Lakeside Equestrian Park BBQ at Lone Oak Ranch. Buy tickets at Et County Feed or the website: www.lakesideequestrianpark.com – RSVP soon!

The Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation is hosting another Coffee with the Community on Wednesday evening, Sept. 13, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Lakeside Community Center at 9841 Vine Street. It’s an excellent opportunity to speak directly to local law enforcement and find out what is going on in our community.

Support Lakeside’s River Park Conservancy at the annual Once in a Blue Moon on Saturday, Sept. 16. The event will be held at the River Valley Equestrian Center on Ashwood Street from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This year’s proceeds will go towards the construction of the San Diego River Science Field Station, which will educate our youth. See their website at www.lakesideriverpark.org/blue-moon.

Sunshine Ranch Therapeutic Riding, a non-profit in Moreno Valley, is hosting its first golf tournament on Friday, Oct. 13. The fundraiser will take place at Salt Creek Golf Club in Chula Vista. For $125 per person, you will get 18 rounds of golf at a 4.5 star course, plus lunch and dinner, prizes and more. Sunshine Ranch is run by Stephanie Mitchell and serves children and adults with special needs. Great program! For more information, visit the website at www.SunshineRanchRiding.org or call (619)204-2637.

So many great things coming up in Lakeside!