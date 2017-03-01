If you were fortunate enough to have visited Lakeside’s VFW a few weekends ago, you would have seen some remarkable art displayed. The Woman’s Club of Lakeside presented its 24th Annual Children’s Art Show on February 10 and 11. Students from all over Lakeside – from Kindergarten to 12th grade – entered the event designed to showcase the incredible talent in our local schools. Exactly 1,111 pieces of art were submitted – the largest number yet.

The artwork was remarkable to behold – we have some truly talented students in Lakeside. Collected from 12 public and private schools in the community, the art was displayed at the VFW for two days. The various works were reviewed by a group of four judges (three teachers and a school employee – all retired). Forty-three First Place Ribbons were awarded, all of whom will have their work displayed at the upcoming California Federation Woman’s Club Convention in June.

Last year, one of our 1st grade winners here took a 1st Place Ribbon at the state level. Her picture graced the front cover of the official magazine for the General Federation Woman’s Clubs. It was seen throughout Californian and beyond – quite an achievement for Lakeside

Also on hand at the art show were both the Advanced Orchestra class from Lakeside Middle School and Tierra Del Sol’s Beginning Band. They supplied the backdrop for the event, as art and music seem to go naturally together.

The Woman’s Club of Lakeside is an amazing organization. Founded 107 years ago this month (that would be March 1910!), the group is multi-faceted and involved in numerous events that benefit people and organizations all over the county. Their next biggie is the Annual Quilt Show on March 10th and 11th at the Lakeside VFW, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. It’s only $5 per person and will benefit community and school service projects. Visit their website at www.womanscluboflakeside.org for more information.

Lakeside River Park Conservancy

You may have noticed lots of activity at Lakeside’s River Park Conservancy headquarters, located at the north end of Winter Gardens Boulevard at Highway 67. That’s because trainees from the Operating Engineers Training Trust have been working hard to prepare the site for the new foundation of the historic Bostonia House. The old house has been stored there for years and is a key to the overall plans for the River Park. The foundation project had been stalled for about a year.

Operating engineers are highly trained, skilled professionals who operate heavy construction equipment. The Training Trust is based in Whittier. They need sites and projects for on-the-job experience. Under supervision, students learn how to use the various earthmovers and related equipment required in their newly chosen trade.

It’s obviously a win-win situation.

The trainees are removing rocks and old concrete pieces that were buried on the site when it was a mining operation, which closed in the late 1990’s. They will then refill and compact the soil to bring it up to required standards so that a masonry foundation can be built. And that’s where the Bostonia House will rest.

The old house will retain its historic exterior, with a deck added on the north side, facing the river. The interior will be modernized and specialized. Additionally, a “barn” will be built to the east of the house, replicating the one that used to be on the original property. It was unfortunately too far gone to save.

Once the structures are in place, the River Park will open a biology field station for children to experience and learn about the San Diego River.

While we’re talking about Lakeside’s River Park Conservancy, congratulations are in order as they were recognized with an Engineering Excellence Merit Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of California. The award highlighted the Hanson El Monte Pond Habitat Restoration and Flood Control/Groundwater Recharge project. Some nice statewide recognition as the Conservancy works to restore and preserve the San Diego River. Well done and well deserved!

Bits & Pieces

The Olde Community Church in Downtown Lakeside, owned and operated by the Lakeside Historical Society, recently lost a couple of historic Carob trees out along Maine Avenue, planted by our own 102-year-old Edna Swink Kouns back in 1928. Probably an unfortunate consequence of the utility undergrounding of a few years ago, the trees will be missed, but it sure opens up the view of the 121-year-old church … Speaking of the church, plans are in the works for a new paint job for the old place … Rumor has it the old Vons building on Woodside Avenue is due to become a fitness gym.

Upcoming

The County of San Diego will hold a meeting to discuss the preparation of required environmental reports for the Lindo Lake restoration project on March 16, 6:30 p.m., at the Lakeside Community Center, 9841 Vine Street in Lakeside.

The next Lakeside Revitalization Meeting is scheduled for March 23 at 9:30 a.m. The quarterly meeting is chaired by County Supervisor Dianne Jacob is will also be held at the Lakeside Community Center … The Annual Art and Poetry Festival will run from March 30 to April 1, at the Lakeside Branch Library. More on this later.

The Lake Jennings Spring Carnival is coming up on April 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Kid’s Pond will be fully stocked, there will be an Easter egg hunts, free hot dogs, and more!

Also on April 8, the Sunshine Ranch’s Spring Horse Show and Fundraiser will be held at 11314 Moreno Avenue, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be riding exhibitions, a giant Easter egg hunt, games, arts and crafts, and much more. Sunshine Ranch is a non-profit organization that provides Therapeutic Horseback Riding Services to Children and Adults with Special Needs. They offer life-enriching instruction and experiences that provide an opportunity for the crossover of skills necessary in daily life. It is a wonderful organization that deserves your support.