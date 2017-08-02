Over 100 folks were on hand July 27, all to celebrate the grand opening of the newest Crunch Fitness center, which has landed here in Lakeside. Located at 9720 Winter Gardens Boulevard (the site of the old “Fresh & Easy” grocery store), Crunch is a 24-hour gym with shiny, state-of-the-art equipment and monthly membership fees as low as about $10. If this day was any indication, the place is going to be very popular.

Kevin Moore is the general manager for the Lakeside workout spot. Even with over 20 years in the business, Kevin is enthusiastic and especially excited to be at this location.

“These are the best members of any of our 28 locations,” he said, “the feel, the mentality, the welcoming of the community. We are very glad to be here.”

Local elected officials were well represented at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, welcoming Crunch to the Lakeside community and bearing proclamations and commendations.

Right now, Crunch Fitness is the only gym in town, though plans are underway to open a Planet Fitness gym in the old Vons grocery store on Woodside Avenue.

Coffee with the Senator

State Senator Joel Anderson hosted one of his “Community Coffee” events at the Lakeside VFW on Tuesday, July 25. For two hours, Senator Anderson answered questions from the 200+ constituents in attendance. One of the hot topics concerned SB18, the so-called Children’s Bill of Rights, which Senator Anderson opposes.

While Anderson agrees “that children deserve to be well cared for,” he “strongly disagree(s) that government should be defining what is ‘quality’ and ‘appropriate’” parenting for our children. If passed, the bill would measure and enforce state standards. “I fear the erosion of our parental rights to raise our children according to our own individual values without fear of state involvement and possible removal of our children.” For more information on this topic and others, visit Senator Anderson’s website at http://anderson.cssrc.us .

Even after the two-hour meeting concluded, the Senator remained in the parking lot, answering questions for nearly an hour more.

Jobs on Maine Avenue

The new Homemade Hawaiian restaurant on Maine Avenue has not opened to the public as yet, but they are hiring! They need line cooks, prep cooks, servers, bartenders, and delivery drivers. Interested parties can email their resume, a cover letter, and their availability to the restaurant at homestylehawaiiansd@gmail.com.

Historic sign make proud return

The “Lakeside Historic District” sign at the north end of town has made its triumphant return. The sign had been removed for repair, as it had worn and weathered over the last 15 years. Professional artist and sign maker David Ybarra handled the chores, a good choice as he was the original artisan. MARA – the Maine Avenue Revitalization Association – financed the original sign and took care of the repair expenses.

Fundraiser for East County Equestrian Foundation

The fundraiser held at the Boll Weevil on July 20th for the East County Equestrian Foundation netted $2,687 for the organization. Over 80 supporters dined at the restaurant, which then donated 20 percent of its evening take to the ECFC cause.

The ECFC was created to raise money in support of the Lakeside Equestrian Park planned for the corner of Willow Road and Moreno Avenue. Though it will be built and run by the county, the ECFC has promised to fund five years of operational and maintenance costs, which translates into $150,000.

The ECFC has many more events planned. Check out their website at https://lakesideequestrianpark.com or give them a call at (858)967-5765 if you are interested in learning more.

Upcoming in Lakeside

Enjoy a ranger-guided evening hike at Stelzer Park up on Wildcat Canyon Road. The hikes will be held on every Sunday in August, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. All ages are welcome, as are dogs on a leash. Parking is $3. Call Parks & Rec at (619)561-0580 to RSVP.

On Saturday, August 5 at 3:00 p.m., enjoy Turkish Belly Dancing with Dilek Koskal, a professional dancer using authentic Egyptian and Turkish styles. The event is free.

On Tuesday, August 8 at 3:00 p.m., the Teen Iron Chef competition is scheduled at the Teen Recreation Center. Prizes for the top chef will be awarded.

Enjoy a free summer concert on Saturday, August 12 at 2:00 p.m. Local band SUPERWAVE will be playing some of their favorite surf music at the Lakeside Library.