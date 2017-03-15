The bronze sculptures of artist Joseph Castle will be on display at an exhibit, “Things We Carry,” opening Monday, March 13, and continuing through Tuesday, April 25, at the Hyde Art Gallery in Building 25 at Grossmont College.

Sponsored by Grossmont College’s World Arts and Cultures Committee, “Things We Carry” consists of 15 bronze wall reliefs, conceptualized and fabricated by Castle. With the largest pieces measuring 8 feet tall, the sculptures are static and extremely heavy. Still, they emit a sense of movement.

By incorporating and arranging animal remnants into the bronze casting process, the artist creates haunting scenes of floating biomorphic shapes, like mastodons emerging partially intact from the La Brea Tar Pits.

The sculptures invoke different archetypical narratives, addressing the sometimes subconscious symbols found throughout mythology and religion to explore themes of life, death, and transcendence.

“The concept for this series derives from ancient myths and sagas, which I believe are part of the collective human history,” the Santa Ynez artist said. “To observe these myths and rituals, various traditions use masks. I have replaced the mask with animal remnants to develop and symbolize psychological and mythological meaning.”

The show title, “Things We Carry,” acknowledges the concept of subjective truth found in Tim O’Brien’s wartime novel, “The Things They Carried,” but also speaks to the different physical forms and belief systems that people carry around. The works point to external façades and sometimes conflicting notions of reality and perceptions.

An artist’s reception is set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, with live music and refreshments.

The reception and gallery admission is free and open to the public. For additional information, contact gallery director, Alex DeCosta at (619) 644-7299 or alex.decosta@gcccd.edu.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and by appointment on Fridays. The gallery is closed on Saturday, Sunday, and legal holidays. One-day parking permits for $2 can be purchased at any parking lot vending machine.

A free parking pass is available on the evening of the reception by entering code 6524 into any machine.

Grossmont College is at 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, 92020.