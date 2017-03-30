From Tijuana’s Franz Praga Cafe, the Belly-Up Tavern, to La Mesa Wine Works where she performed March 25, singer and song writer Kathryn Cloward and her band have “started gigging” as she says, "all round."

Cloward already has two albums out titled “A Soft Place to Fall” and “Free to Fly.” Besides being a singer/songwriter she is also the author of an award-winning children’s book and music CD called “Kathryn the Grape.”

Kathryn’s academic roots start at Encanto Elementary, Patrick Henry High School, and she graduated from SDSU but her musical education and growth started from learning to play a guitar from a VHS tape. She bought her first guitar at Freedom Guitar on El Cajon Boulevard. Now she plays a Taylor guitar.

“I have a connection to her words” said fan Emily Bartell. Cloward's fans are all ages with 9-year-old Kamryn McElvain from San Carlos saying, “She writes beautiful songs.” McElvain went so far as to use her Snugg computer to film a display with the singer’s CD’s. Kamryn’s father, Ryan said that “she’s ready to go big time.”

But it has been a hard trek for Cloward and her music shows the emotions of dealing with what life throws at you.

“I have had a lot of loss” said Cloward. Loss, such as her father’s passing and a divorce, that can inform her lyrics. Cloward also has a 10-year-old son.

“I have a tribe, a pod of people who are supportive,” she said.

Cloward’s band at La Mesa Wine Words consisted of Israel Garcia on percussion, Ted Stern on violin, and Chris Anderson on bass.