As the owner of the Alpine View Lodge, a memory care setting, I have watched families cope with Alzheimer’s disease as it impacts those afflicted with memory and cognitive loss. For the past twenty years I have worked very hard to support programs that fund both assistance to those suffering now and to fund research to rid the world of Alzheimer’s disease. I know that you share my determination to someday live in a world without Alzheimer’s disease. I know that you ache for those being robbed of memories and are fearful that someday your own memories of a life well lived may be robbed from you. In support of Alzheimer’s San Diego, our local resource organization I am asking for your help and the help of the company that you represent. Together we can change the future for millions, including our own. Here’s how.

Alzheimer’s San Diego is our very own, locally controlled resource where 100 percent of money raised in San Diego, stays in San Diego to provide compassionate care and support for local families. That support includes educational classes, support groups, social activity programs, information line, library and other important programs. They also oversee collaborative efforts with the County and City of San Diego, premier local research institutions and leaders in healthcare to advance care and the search for a cure in San Diego. You can obtain more information about Alzheimer’s San Diego by calling 858-492-4400 or by visiting their website at www.alzsd.org

In support of Alzheimer’s San Diego our team raised over $53,000.00 last year and we are aiming even higher this year. Our team is called QUEST FOR THE CURE and we are proud to announce our second annual fundraising event to be held on Wednesday, June 7 at Alpine Beer Company Pub and Restaurant from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. All money raised will be going toward our fundraising goal of $60,000.00 in partnership with Alzheimer’s San Diego. With the generous support of Green Flash Brewing Company and Alpine Beer Company, our June 7 event will bring together both private and public sector leaders for an evening of fun and fundraising. We are turning to you for your help in this QUEST FOR THE CURE. Please take this complimentary copy from 2016 to plan for your 2017 support through advertising or other support of this cause.

Companies, professionals and individuals can provide support in the following manner –

Advertise in the program for the June 7 event.

Pricing is – card size ad $40.00, ½ page ad $200.00, full page $400.00 and Center Fold Ad or back page $750.00

Underwrite a silent auction basket for the event. Cost is approximately $100.00 to $250.00

Honor a loved one by placing an ad of any size

Monarch Club Membership begins at $1000.00 contribution level and offers a variety of unique benefits and special listing on all materials. Gold Sponsorship ($750.00 or more) and Silver Sponsorship ($400.00 or more) will include listing on our tee shirt, banner and written material for our June 7 event and October 21 WALK4ALZ, along with recognition from the podium on June 7.

I dream of a world without Alzheimer’s disease and I know that I can count on your support. Join us in our QUEST FOR THE CURE and join us for an evening of fun on June 7th so that we can thank you in person for your life changing help.

Linda Cioffi

Owner/Administrator/Team Captain