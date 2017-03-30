Photo by Kathryn Cunningham

(Left to right) 2017 Miss Bulls Only Abby Letho and 2017 Miss Bulls Only Vianette Garcia.

After weeks of preparation, horsemanship demonstrations, speeches and interviews the 2017 Miss Bulls Only Rodeo ambassadors were chosen at the Lakeside Optimist Club's Annual Spaghetti Dinner and Miss Bulls Only Rodeo pageant on March 25 at the Lakeside Rodeo Grounds. The Bulls Only Rodeo, sponsored by the Lakeside Optimist not only provides the community with action packed rodeo events, but also earns funds that provides financial and services to the youth of Lakeside. This year's 2017 Bulls Only rodeo is July 14 -15.