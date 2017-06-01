The Home of Guiding Hands 43rd annual gala “Under The Big Top” will take place June 24 at the U.S. Grant Hotel, 326 Broadway in San Diego, from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Tammy and John, hosts of the KSON morning show, will be this year’s emcees.

Home of Guiding Hands has been committed to providing quality community support, critical housing and life-skills training for children and adults with developmental disabilities for 50 years.

This year’s gala honorees are Dave and Charlene Walker who have been supporters of Home of Guiding Hands since 1997. Dave is an active and valued member of the capital campaign helping Home of Guiding Hands reach a goal of $1.9 million in 2017. Charlene will be assisting in the soon-to-be launched culinary program. The entire Walker family supports the three major fundraising events each year for Home of Guiding Hands.

“The gala is our largest fund-raiser of the year,” said Mark Klaus, president/CEO. “We couldn’t do it without our loyal sponsors, donors, board members and a hard-working committee.” Committee members include Yvonne Bloom, Marcy Blumberg, Sherry Delsen, Juli Elliott, Sharon Gray, Lisa Miller, Mary Miller, Ralleen Ratzlaff, Jen Singer, Irene Stone and Rachel Wood.

Home of Guiding Hands is pleased to announce that Avista® Technologies Inc. is the major sponsor of this year’s gala. Avista was established in 1999 to develop and distribute water treatment chemicals and provide expert process support for membrane systems including reverse osmosis , microfiltration/ultrafiltration and multimedia filtration. Today they are globally recognized as the trusted supplier in over 100 countries helping customers achieve unique water treatment goals.

The evening kicks off with a cocktail party followed by dinner and both a live and silent auction. Tickets are $250 for individuals, a table of 10 goes for $2,250. Guests will dance the night away to the music of The Mighty Untouchables and have a chance to win prizes throughout the evening at gaming tables.

Home of Guiding Hands is one of the largest providers of supports and services in San Diego County serving more than 2,000 children, adolescents and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities each year. HGH believes individuals thrive when they can direct their own lives in a setting that offers a more fulfilling lifestyle, provides individualized attention, increased opportunities for self-sufficiency, and encourages greater community integration and access.

Tickets can be purchased at hghgala.org. Reduced rates availabel at U.S. Grant Hotel if attending the gala. More information is available at www.guidinghands.org.